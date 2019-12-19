COMMUNITY

Indian-American entrepreneur Krishna Bansal to run for Congress

by Voiceasia

Krishna Bansal. (Image: Ballotpedia)

Bansal, who will enter the race from 11th Congressional District of Illinois from the Republican Party, launched his campaign, which among others was attended by more than 20 elected officials, eminent Indian-American leaders.

WASHINGTON | PTI | Dec 17, 2019 – Indian-American entrepreneur and philanthropist Krishna Bansal will run for the US House of Representatives.
Bansal, who will enter the race from 11th Congressional District of Illinois from the Republican Party, launched his campaign over the weekend, which among others was attended by more than 20 elected officials, eminent Indian-American leaders and community members of his constituency.
“I am running for Congress because I love our country. I will promote and defend her against the threats from socialism, career politicians, and out of control taxes and spending,” Bansal, who is from Chicago metropolitan area, said announcing his Congressional campaign for the elections to be held next November.
“I believe in this great nation, its values and its constitution in the entirety. This great nation has given me a lot, made my dream real. Now I want to work to keep this American dream real…for all of us,” Bansal said.
He said his major policy issues are free enterprise, fiscal discipline, family values and a firm foreign policy.
Former Naperville State Rep. and 2018 Illinois State Comptroller Republican nominee Darlene Senger, said that this was a winnable race for Bansal.

0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

IACCGH members honored at 28th GHBPF Annual awards

Rajat Gupta shares his story with Houston professionals...

Dr. Ratna Kumar – An Icon of Art...

Virtual Reality Lab celebrates grand opening

Two million free eye surgeries and counting…

Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Sri Meenakshi Temple Devasthanam

Savko leaves lasting legacy for future generations

Champions Mortgage receives 2019 Best of Sugar Land...

Garcia Middle Schooler Pavit Thakur is going to...

Pratham Houston Holiday Luncheon raises record breaking funds...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy