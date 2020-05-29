India House provides meals at hospitals

India House continues to appreciate the hard work and dedication of Houston’s frontline medical workers at various hospitals across the city. On Friday, May 22, 2020 India House provided lunch and dinner to healthcare professionals and staff at Baylor’s St. Luke’s Hospital at Medical Center, Houston. The food distribution was sponsored by India House Board member Mrs. Saroj Rungta, and catered and delivered by Aling’s Chinese Bistro.

India House also provided lunch to the healthcare workers at Stafford Dialysis Center on Friday May 22, 2020, which was sponsored and catered by Aling’s Chinese Bistro.

India House is grateful to our healthcare workers like doctors, nurses, and support staff, of various hospitals, who have been tirelessly working and providing selfless service for the benefit of the community.

India House has been hard at work developing ways to engage families through their online classes running throughout the week. Free Online sessions like Yoga, Zumba, Line dance, Bolly X, Meditation help the people keep physically and mentally healthy. India House is also helping the community by offering free Technology classes for seniors & Hindi Language classes online. Also, Immigration Consultations are offered by phone through the law firm Willy, Nanayakkara & Associates.

India House is also offering TeleHealth Clinic services on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. The services are free, and no insurance is required. Patients can take appointment by calling 713-929-1900.

As we gather around our digital hearts, we hope you will stay safe during these extra ordinary times.

For details visit us at www.indiahouseinc.org, or call 713-929-1900 or our Facebook page: IndiaHouse.