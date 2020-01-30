COMMUNITY

India House hosts India’s 71st Republic Day

by Voiceasia

Congressman Pete Olson, Congressman Al Green, Fort Bend County Judge KP George hoist flags of USA, India and State of Texas at India House on the occasion of India 71st Republic Day. India House flag unflurried by Dr. Manish Rungta, IH President.

India House Trustees Dr. Mathur and Dr. Agrawal receiving proclamation from Congressman Al Green as Fort Bend County Judge and India House Executive Director Col. (retd) Vipin Kumar look on. Photos by Bijay Dixit.

India House hosted the ceremonial celebrations of Indian’s 71st Republic Day on Sunday January 26, 2020 following a formal celebration at the Indian Consulate. Flags of the United States of America, India, State of Texas and India House were hoisted by Congressman Pete Olson, Congressman Al Green and Fort Bend County Judge K P George. Dr. Manish Rungta, India House President hoisted the India House flag
India House Trustees Dr. Virender Mathur and Dr. Durga Agrawal delivered India’s President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the people on the eve on the eve of the Republic Day of India on the occasion.

India House Executive Director Col. (retd) Vipin Kumar welcomed the gathering following which Congressman Pete Olson, Congressman Al Green and Fort Bend County Judge K P George gave messages on the occasion. Congressman Al Green presented a Proclamation to India house Trustees.
Light refreahments and entertaiment was part of the program

Odissi dancers Renisha Loonker and Siya Tamboli performing at India House on Jan 26, 2020

 

