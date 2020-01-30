India House hosts India’s 71st Republic Day

India House hosted the ceremonial celebrations of Indian’s 71st Republic Day on Sunday January 26, 2020 following a formal celebration at the Indian Consulate. Flags of the United States of America, India, State of Texas and India House were hoisted by Congressman Pete Olson, Congressman Al Green and Fort Bend County Judge K P George. Dr. Manish Rungta, India House President hoisted the India House flag

India House Trustees Dr. Virender Mathur and Dr. Durga Agrawal delivered India’s President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the people on the eve on the eve of the Republic Day of India on the occasion.

India House Executive Director Col. (retd) Vipin Kumar welcomed the gathering following which Congressman Pete Olson, Congressman Al Green and Fort Bend County Judge K P George gave messages on the occasion. Congressman Al Green presented a Proclamation to India house Trustees.

Light refreahments and entertaiment was part of the program