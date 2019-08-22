India House celebrates India’s 73rd Independence Day

HOUSTON – The Flag Hoisting at the India House promptly followed the formal ceremony was conducted at the India Consulate. India House Trustee, Dr. Virendra Mathur hoisted the US Flag, Jugal Malani, did the honors for the Indian flag, Hari Agrawal, the Texas Flag and Deviprasad Rungta, hoisted India House Flag. National Anthems of US and India were sung by the students of Rajarajeshwary.

The guests later gathered in the hall for the remaing of the program. Dr. Virendra Mathur, welcomed the gathering and read out the excerpts from India’s President’s speech.

This was followed by Jugal Malani, who spoke on India’s Independence and also informed everyone about impending visit of PM Modi to Houston on Sep 22nd.

Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition was presented to India House by Sam Merchant on behalf of congressman Al Green. Also, a certification of appreciation was present by Jennifer Russell on behalf of Rodney Ellis, Commissioner, Harris County Precinct One.

Couple of Patriotic songs were sung by Mukta Saxena in her melodious voice. Dance was performed by Sania & Suria Mehta.

Sumptuous Lunch for everyone was provided jointly by Maharaja Bhog, Bombay Brasserie and Samy’s Dosakall.