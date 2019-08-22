India Culture Center’s I-Fest focuses on the young and talented

by Shobana Muratee

STAFFORD – India Culture Center, (ICC) the longest serving Indo-American organization in Houston has been celebrated India’s 73rd Independence Day on Sunday, August 18 at the Stafford Center. The celebrations were part of the organization’s signature event I-Fest that showcases India’s culture, art and music through local talent.

This year’s theme was ‘Young India’. “Looking at characteristic of India today, – a country filled with energy, fresh ideas, can do attitude, initiatives , and motivation – nothing but young India, was the most befitting,” stated Event Chair, Pramod Bengani.

Nisha Mirani, President India Culture Center welcomed the gathering and dedicated the day’s celebrations to the stalwarts and past presidents whose leadership continues to reflect in the dedication of the successive leaders. She urged that everyone show enthusiasm and support Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit to Houston on September 22.

Mirani thanks her team of Directors for their hard work and dedication to make the event a success. Special thanks went out to Pramod Beganji for chairing the event, Charlie and Ajit Patel for organizing a total of 60 booths, Santosh and Hemant Patel for for coordinating the Kahoot Live Quiz, Nimish Sheth and Sapna Shah, Emcee Neera Patel for formal segment and Col. Raj Bhalla for his guidance in organizing Karan Patel Community Award Segment and many others. Tickets sale at the ICC booth was well handled by Hemantbhai, Nirmal Patel, Sanjay Sohini and Praful Gandhi. Rajiv Bhavsar and Swapan Dhairyawan were appreciated for coordinating with the dignitaries.

Isha and Arjun sang the Indian and American National Anthem respectively.

This year, three scholarships were given high school student in legacy of ICC past President, Late Dr. Satish Jhingran, late Keshu Patel and Late Harshad Patel. “ICC acknowledges their valuable contribution for organization’s growth,” she said. Col. Raj Bhallaji, Parul Fernades and Charlie Patel served as judges on the selection. Three students were chosen winners out of seven applicants. They were Shomik , Shobha and Adharsh. Each received $1000in scholarships.

The two part event started with cultural segment coordinated by Nimesh and Swapna. Over ten performances by various dancing groups ranged from as young as five year olds to over 60s. Every item presented was vibrant and entertaining. Groups and Schools that participated included: Infused Performing Arts, Kathak Nirtya Kala Kendra, Abhinaya School of Performing Arts, Storytellers School of Dance, Khushbu Dance Group and Indian Senior Citizens. The dances ranged from, classic, semi-classic, folk and Bollywood style.

The Kahoot Live Quiz engaged the audience and three winners received a total of $500. The segment was sponsored by Charlie Patel

The formal segment commenced after the traditional lighting of the lamp followed by messages from Mayor of Stafford Leonardo Scarcella who also presented a proclamation to Mirani on the occasion. Joe Zimberman, Mayor, City of Sugar Land, KP George, Fort Bend County Judge, Himesh Patel, Sugar Land, Councilman, Ken Mathew, Councilman, City of Stafford were some the dignitaries that spoke on the occasion.

The event concluded on a musical note with Ek Sham Desh Ke Nam performed by Harmony Group with Rex Desouza and Shilpi Paul who entertained the rest of the program.

A Souvenir and Digital Screen was put together by Nisha Mirani while Darshak Thakkar provided sound. Navin Mediwala did his service with his photography.