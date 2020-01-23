India Culture Center, Houston elects its 2020 Board

The India Culture Center (ICC), Houston, held its first Board of Director’s meeting of the year on January 5, 2020 at the India House and elected its new Executive Committee for 2020. The unanimously elected Executive Committee for 2020 included: President, Mrs. Jasmeeta Singh, a long-standing member of ICC who served as a Board of Trustee, and earlier as Executive Secretary and Director during 2009-2015.

At ICC, Mrs. Singh will focus on promoting Indian cultures, strengthening relationships between American and Indian cultures and values, women empowerment and bringing the Indian non-profit organizations together and closer. She has held several prominent positions in other organizations in the Houston area: Interfaith Ministries – Board of Directors, Women Helping Women – Member, Active member of Houston Punjabi Community and CEO of Jaz CreationZ – an International Fashion Entertainment Production Company. Vice-President, Mr. Pramod Bengani is a member of the past Board of Directors and was also the Vice-President from 2018-2019. He is also serving on Board of JVB Preksha Center in Houston. Dr. Santosh Verma was reelected as the Executive Secretary from his 2019 position. He is a former President of Bihar Association of North America (BANA) and is currently in the BANA Board of Directors. Mr. Hemant Patel was also reinstated as Treasurer from his 2019 position. He is a very active member of BAPS, Houston. The Executive Committee also includes Mrs. Nisha Mirani as the immediate past-President of ICC. Hasu Patel who officiated the Executive Committee election.

Earlier, ICC held its Annual General Body meeting held on 1st December 2019 at the India House and had a low turnout of only 25 members. The year 2020 had eight Board of Director positions and two Trustee positions that were open. The current Board now includes: Jasmeeta Singh, Pramod Bengani, Santosh Verma, Hemant Patel, Nisha Mirani, Col. Raj Bhalla, Nimish Sheth, Kiran Shah, Dr. K. D. Upadhyaya, Nirmala Patel, Nagraj Eleswarapu, Dr. Sarita Mehta, Parul Fernandes, Lachhman Das, Sapna Shah, and Shobana Muratee. Newly elected Trustees include: Praful Gandhi, Girish Pandya and Ajit Patel. Initially, a 3-member Election Committee with Hasu Patel, Meera Kapur and Vale Subrmanium was formed. Hasu Patel conducted election smoothly.

India Culture Center (ICC) was founded in June 1973. ICC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) and secular organization. It serves as a coordinating link among all major Indian Organizations and Individuals of Indian origin living in the Greater Houston and surrounding areas, on issues of common interest and concern. It organizes several events during the year celebrating India and its people. Some of the organized events include Republic Day, Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations.

ICC upcoming signature event I-Fair 2020 celebrating India’s 71st Republic Day will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Stafford Center on Cash road on Stafford. The free evet will feature cultural programs, Antakshari, Mom & Me Talent Show, dance and music by local artists and booths to shop at. Mark your calendar for a great day with family. For details visit www.icchoustontx.org or call Ajit Patel 713-557-2536 Nisha Mirani 832-755-9365.