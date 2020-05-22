India Culture Center carries out its COVID-19 initiatives

HOUSTON – In response to COVID-19, the India Culture Center (ICC) Houston, a long serving a non-profit chalked out its initiatives to address the pandemic crisis within the Greater Houston communities. A series of donations of surgical masks and homemade masks were made at various locations. On May 8, 2020 by Tiffany D. Thomas, Houston Council Member, District F received 1000 masks and non-perishable items donated by ICC at the 11360 Bellaire Blvd. location.

50 HPD officers at the District A Northwest location were continuously served lunch for four days by ICC.

“During this pandemic, people are worried, but not sure what they can do to help. The problems

created by COVID-19 are too big to be tackled but not impossible,” said Jasmeeta Singh, ICC president in her message. “Although our mission is not to raise funds for disaster relief, I believe ICC can and must make an impactful change. The economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic may cause many of us to

wonder how we can be of value to our communities.”

Also, part of its “COVID-19 RESPONSE” initiative, ICC plans to donate 1000 surgical masks on May 20 after meeting with Fire Chief of Stafford Center, Larry Dicamillo, Stafford City Mayor Leonardo Scarcella, and Council Members Alice C Chen, Ken Mathew, and others.

On Wednesday, May 20 ICC will host a webinar with Adrian Garcia in collaboration with Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH) from 2-3 pm. Registration is needed and can be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/iaccgh-covid-19-webinar-seriescovid-19-power-dialogue-with-commissioner-adrian-garcia-tickets-104795508186

Further, on May 29th ICC plans to donate 1000 surgical masks and homemade masks in collaboration with CRY and later donate masks either at the Hillcroft location or at the City Hall as situation permits.

To be a volunteer to any of ICC’s initiatives or learn more about the organization please visit www.icchoustontx.org