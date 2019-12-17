Impeachment hurts but Teflon Trump thrives

Washington (AFP) – Impeachment is about the worst thing that can happen to a president — unless that president is Donald Trump.

There is no question that having that historic asterisk as only the third US president ever impeached will hurt him personally.

More than any other occupant of the White House, the real estate developer and reality TV performer obsesses over his image. Trump’s name and patina of glitzy success is literally a brand he sells for millions of dollars around the world.

But it’s equally true that the Republican adores a good fight. And impeachment is the Olympics of Washington brawling.

“This moment is (perfect) for a person like him,” said Rich Hanley, a professor of communications at Quinnipiac University.

The Democrats in the House of Representatives are excpected to vote to impeach Trump, probably on Wednesday. Then, as the president knows all too well, his Republican Party, which controls the Senate, will vote to acquit.

The outcome is likely to be as preordained as one of those absurd WWE wrestling bouts that Trump has always loved.

Which makes a perfect set-up for the showman-in-chief.

First he gets to demonize opponents, throwing around words like “treason,” “crook,” “crazy” and “sick.” Then he declares victory and turns the entire thing into a campaign ad for his 2020 reelection.

“He’s already seen the narrative arc of this particular episode of the Trump show,” Hanley said.

– Inoculated by scandal –

From Andrew Johnson, who got impeached in 1868, no president has exactly enjoyed the notoriety.

Richard Nixon resigned over the Watergate affair just before he could be impeached, while Bill Clinton fought bitterly to avoid being convicted by the Senate in 1999.

But Trump, a veteran of scandals, comes into the ordeal uniquely ready.

After all, he has already ridden out allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct by two dozen women over the years.

He has withstood a two year probe by a special prosecutor into whether he was wittingly or unwittingly getting election help from Russian agents.

He has brushed off accusations of using his office to benefit his real estate empire, including billeting Air Force personnel at his Scottish golf course and Vice President Mike Pence at his Irish resort.