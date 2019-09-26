IIT-IIT: IITians influencing India’s transformation

by Pradeep Anand

India is the world’s 6th largest economy but it ranks 130th out of 189 countries on UN’s Humanitarian Development Index. To tackle various issues, countless individuals, and groups—3.1 million NGOs—do outstanding work locally. However, they have been unable to scale to impact India’s narrative on a larger scale.

Enter IIT-IIT or IITians Influencing India’s Transformation). IIT-IIT’s mission is to change this for the benefit of larger populations and move India up the UN Humanitarian Development Index.

On September 17, more than 50 Houstonians and IITians met at Madras Pavilion to discuss a program for collectively giving back to India, for larger scale impact. Hosted by IIT Alumni of Greater Houston (IITAGH), a network of 1300 local alumni, the audience learned about how the IIT-IIT model would bring IITians and others together, and collectively ensure scaling of programs that could impact health, education, livelihood, and water shortage, at an all-India level.

It was a very compelling, heart moving evening.

At the outset, the program highlighted 6 NGO programs IIT-IIT has initially identified as “Designed for National Scale”.

These “Designed for National Scale” programs were:

1. A malnutrition-focused program that would drastically reduce the 1 million malnutrition related annual deaths before age 5.

2. A vision network that would treat 1 million cataract cases each year and arrest India’s growth of blindness.

3. A rural art and culture program that would revitalize 150 out of India’s 600 rural districts by creating a billion-dollar art and culture enterprise with 1 million thriving artists.

4. A water program that would add four months of domestic water availability benefiting 250 million people in drought affected areas.

5. A residential career program that would provide 250K assured careers, every year, to the poor in 75 of India’s 115 poorest districts.

6. A high school skilling program that will drastically reduce dropouts and create direct links to careers for 5 million high school students.

After the awe-inspiring highlights, the evening led to an immersive TED-like discussion with members, who were co-founders or leaders of three of these organizations.

This program caught the imagination of the Houstonian IITian community. Leela Krishnamurthy (Member of Boards of UNICEF and Houston Habitat for Humanity, and Past President Sankara Nethralaya OM Trust USA) said, “…the presentations were informative and the vision very impressive. IITians coming together to give back to the country, which made them all IITians in the first place, is indeed very commendable. All of you are very successful, with a strong bond and a desire to give back to your motherland.”

While individual IITians are active in supporting NGOs in India, the power of a collective group, on a sustainable platform, will significantly amplify and multiply their efforts and extend their reach to impact India on a substantially larger scale, for the longer term.

The IIT-IIT initiative was co-founded by two alumni, Kartik Kilachand and Joe Fernandes. Their focus is on bringing a network of 300,000 global IIT alumni together, to participate in giving back collectively to India and create a mega-scale change for a better, fulfilling future for its citizens.

Besides Houston, they are also reaching out to IITians in 9 other cities around the world to create the “IIT-IIT ‘movement”.

Abhijit Gadgil, President, IITAGH, welcomed the audience. The evening was supported by Biki Mohindra and Pradeep Gokhale.

For more information about IIT-IIT and its programs, please visit www.IIT-IIT.org.

For more information about IITAGH, please visit www.iitagh.org.