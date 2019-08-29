IACF donates $50,000 to local charities at 2019 Grants Distribution Event

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – Staying true to its motto, “We live here, we give here,” the Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF) distributed $50,000 in grants to 21 charitable organizations in the greater Houston areas on Thursday, August 22 at the India House. For over 30 years, since its founding in 1993, IACF has been awarding grants to struggling and committed non-profit organizations that uphold similar objectives.

Welcoming the august gathering of representatives of various organizations, IACF Board of Directors, community leaders and guests, IACF President Venkat Iyer said, “It is important for all of us to understand and comprehend that IACF is the single Indo American charitable entity in Houston.

It believes in giving 100% of its proceeds to the community where we live in and where our future generations are most likely to establish themselves.” Further, he added, “IACF’s efforts can be summed up as EFGH (Education, Family, General and Healthcare) and have been promoting this as our mission at every platform we have been on.This year, nearly half of the 21 grant recipients were first-timers and were joined by others to speak a few minutes about their organization’s objectives and services. Listed below are the organizations that received grants from IACF:

1. Asians Against Domestic Abuse (AADA)

2. AVANCE Houston Inc -Parent Child Education and Adult Education Programs

3. Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston

4. Family to Family Network

5. Foundation for Education and Research in Vision (FERV) at University of Houston College of Optometry

6. Houston Tamil Studies Chair

7. Indian American Cancer Network (IACAN)

8. Indian Doctor’s Charity Clinic (IDCC)

9. PEACE – Parent Engagement for Active Child Enrichment

10. Prevent Blindness Texas

11. Santa Maria Hostel

12. SEARCH – Homeless Services (in kind)

13. Second Servings Of Houston

14. St. Mary of the Purification Catholic School

15. YLDP of Houston: Leadership course for High School students, juniors and seniors

16. iEducate USA

17. Indian Sr Citizens. Assn (in kind)

18. Literacy Advance of Houston

19. Mahatma Gandhi Library Inc

20. Turning Point Center

21. Hindu Charities for America (HC4A)

IACF Director Lakshmi Peter did an outstanding job as an Emcee, executing with precision the names of the organizations, their respective representatives and the presenters. Each representative then gave a brief introduction about their organization and objectives.

Joseph “Zenith” Ellankil, IACF President Elect in his concluding remarks thanked the IACF Directors for their time and effort for raising funds for distribution. He thanked the presenter, many of who were past presidents and donors for their continued support. He urged the recipient to stay connected with IACF and with each other so that the common goals could be received effectively. He extended special thanks to the volunteers who helped with the event.

He later reminded guests to mark their calendars of the upcoming IACF annual gala on September 13, 2019 at Stafford Center. The theme for 2019 is “Share Your Hearts the Texan Way. Live Life Texan-Size.’

Guests were served sumptuous dinner catered by Bombay To Beijing – Indian Chinese Cuisine in Sugar Land .

The Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF), a non-profit organization in Houston, dedicated its October 7, 2017 annual Gala to raising funds in support of Hurricane Harvey victims following which the organization donated $200,000 to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Harvey Relief Fund. IACF’s other signature fundraising and distribution events include 5k Walk-a-Thon “I Walk – I Care” and Scholarships to Senior HS Students held in the early part of the year.

To learn more about IACF and to be a volunteer please visit iacfhouston.org