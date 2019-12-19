IACCGH members honored at 28th GHBPF Annual awards

by Bhavna Kalyan.

HOUSTON – The Greater Houston Business Procurement Forum (GHBPF) held its 28th GHBPF Annual Awards on December 10, 2019 at Houston Community College, West Loop Campus. The Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACCGH) announced that three of its members were honored at the event. IACCGH congratulated Amrit K. Pahl, Manager, Super Building Services for receiving the ‘Professional Services Firm of the Year Award’, Nimesh Sheth, CEO, Unique Flo/Unique Valve for being awarded the ‘Supplier of the Year’ and Malla Mekala, President, Infodat International Inc. for getting the ‘Technology Firm of the Year Award.’

“The Chamber is proud of the accomplishments of its members, for another year in a row the Greater Houston Procurement Forum has selected diverse industry/ service groups in which the Indian American community has raised the bar. Congrats to our honorees,” expressed Swapan Dhairyawan, IACCGH President. The IACCGH fosters commerce ties between the United States and India and for over two decades has provided a stable platform enabling Greater Houston professionals, businesses, and corporations to grow and succeed.