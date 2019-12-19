COMMUNITY

IACCGH members honored at 28th GHBPF Annual awards

by Voiceasia

L-R: Swapan Dhairyawan, Harshil Sheth from Unique Flo, Mala Mekala from Infodat, Amrit Pahl from Super Building Services, Jagdip Ahluwalia and Sam Merchant. (Photo by Bijay Dixit)

by Bhavna Kalyan.
HOUSTON – The Greater Houston Business Procurement Forum (GHBPF) held its 28th GHBPF Annual Awards on December 10, 2019 at Houston Community College, West Loop Campus. The Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACCGH) announced that three of its members were honored at the event. IACCGH congratulated Amrit K. Pahl, Manager, Super Building Services for receiving the ‘Professional Services Firm of the Year Award’, Nimesh Sheth, CEO, Unique Flo/Unique Valve for being awarded the ‘Supplier of the Year’ and Malla Mekala, President, Infodat International Inc. for getting the ‘Technology Firm of the Year Award.’
“The Chamber is proud of the accomplishments of its members, for another year in a row the Greater Houston Procurement Forum has selected diverse industry/ service groups in which the Indian American community has raised the bar. Congrats to our honorees,” expressed Swapan Dhairyawan, IACCGH President. The IACCGH fosters commerce ties between the United States and India and for over two decades has provided a stable platform enabling Greater Houston professionals, businesses, and corporations to grow and succeed.

0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

Rajat Gupta shares his story with Houston professionals...

Indian-American entrepreneur Krishna Bansal to run for Congress

Dr. Ratna Kumar – An Icon of Art...

Virtual Reality Lab celebrates grand opening

Two million free eye surgeries and counting…

Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Sri Meenakshi Temple Devasthanam

Savko leaves lasting legacy for future generations

Champions Mortgage receives 2019 Best of Sugar Land...

Garcia Middle Schooler Pavit Thakur is going to...

Pratham Houston Holiday Luncheon raises record breaking funds...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy