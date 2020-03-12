IAA presents Javed Siddiqui’s play – Hum Safar

HOUSTON – The Indo American Association (IAA) Houston, inaugurated its 2020 Season to a packed audience with the play “Hum Safar” starring India’s top theatre artists Harsh Chhaya and Lubna Salim, on Friday February 21, at Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center.

“Hum Safar”, written by eminent Hindi and Urdu playwright Javed Siddiqui, is a sensitive tale of a couple who have drifted apart and divorced after 15 years of marriage. But their lives are still intrinsically entwined and despite being at loggerheads, they cannot deny the fact that they are soulmates.

The poignant play about bonds of love, family ties and relationships that bind, was brilliantly enacted by stage veterans Lubna Salim as Sonal and Harsh Chhaya as Sameer. The highlight of the play included poems of veteran poet Gulzar, recited in his own voice and interspersed between scenes.

IAA’s Executive Director, Ms. Sheetal Bedi warmly welcomed the audience and acknowledged the hard work of an all-voluntary board and devoted volunteers. In keeping with the theme and valentines, attendees were welcomed with pretty bags of Hershey’s chocolate kisses.

The event was a great introduction to IAA’s warm welcome, professionalism and line up of performances for the rest of 2020! Houston audiences, you are in for a treat.

Founded in 1993 IAA, is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization which promotes cultural arts of the Indian subcontinent. IAA, has been recognized as being one of the first Indian arts organizations in Houston and is considered an equal amongst mainstream non-profit organizations. It has presented spectacular events for the past 27 years to Houston audiences. The 2020 season line up features 10 more exciting shows.

Contact 832.315.6586 or visit www.iaahouston.com for more information and become a season subscriber.