HPD honors Deputy Dhaliwal with new uniform policy

by Charly Edsitty

HOUSTON: (KTRK), November 18, 2019- The Houston Police Department announced it’s making a change to its uniform policy in honor of fallen Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal was the very first Harris County deputy to be allowed to wear his turban while on duty.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Chief Art Acevedo announced HPD officers will now be allowed to wear religious articles of clothing while on duty, including a turban.

The new policy opens up a new door to inclusivity at the department for current officers and applicants of the Sikh and many other faiths.

“Please come and apply at the Houston Police Department. Our policy is intact, it is open,” said Acevedo.

The order was signed back in October and movement for the change happened before Dhaliwal’s passing.