COMMUNITYLOCAL NEWS

HPD honors Deputy Dhaliwal with new uniform policy

by Voiceasia

The city of Houston, Texas, Nov. 18 announced it has adopted an accommodation policy for Sikh Americans to serve with their articles of faith intact at the Houston Police Department. (photo provided)

by Charly Edsitty
HOUSTON: (KTRK), November 18, 2019- The Houston Police Department announced it’s making a change to its uniform policy in honor of fallen Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal was the very first Harris County deputy to be allowed to wear his turban while on duty.
Mayor Sylvester Turner and Chief Art Acevedo announced HPD officers will now be allowed to wear religious articles of clothing while on duty, including a turban.
The new policy opens up a new door to inclusivity at the department for current officers and applicants of the Sikh and many other faiths.
“Please come and apply at the Houston Police Department. Our policy is intact, it is open,” said Acevedo.
The order was signed back in October and movement for the change happened before Dhaliwal’s passing.

0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

HGH Honors 13 Outstanding Youth at 2019 Hindu...

Suspect in the murder of Indian American UIC...

Sankara Foundation 4th Fundraiser Banquet Nets over $25,000...

FIS at HCC Foundation Scholarships luncheon

Missouri City native part of Kanye West’s Lakewood...

Sugar Land readies their annual Christmas Tree Lighting...

Seminar on Six Key Areas of Capital Accumulation...

Bangar Reddy for Congressional District 22 Campaign Kickoff

Ekal makes history – reaches 100,000 school milestone

Katy Premier League volunteers at Houston Food Bank,...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy