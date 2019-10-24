COMMUNITY

Houston St. Thomas Mar Thoma Church dedication and consecration

by Voiceasia

Rev. Dr. Joseph Marthoma
Metropolitan (left), and Rt.Rev.Dr. Isaac Mar Philexinos
Diocesan Episcopa

by Saji Pullad

HOUSTON – The Consecration of the Sanctuary of the St.Thomas Marthoma Church, Houston and the dedication of the parsonage will be held at 10am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 19445. Cypress Church Road, cypress, Texas 77433. His. Grace. The most Rev. Dr. Joseph Marthoma Metropolitan, supreme head of the Malankara Marthoma Syrian Church will be the chief celebrant with Rt. Rev. Dr. Isaac Mar Philexinos Diocesan Episcopa, as the co-celebrant.
The senior Vicar General of the Mar Thoma Church, Very Rev. Dr. Cherian Thomas will also be present.
St.Thomas Marthoma Church, Houston, the third and the newest Marthoma parish in the greater Houston area-came in to existence as a congregation in cypress, Texas on May 15, 2018. The Congregation steadily grew in membership to thirty families, and on July 1, 2019 the Holy Synod of Malankara Marthoma Syrian Church recognized the congregation as a Marthoma Parish.
On July 22, 2019, The Church acquired four acres of land and a building in Cypress, Texas. The building is now converted to a Parish sanctuary and the renovation work is being completed for the consecration. The vicar, Rev. Saji Alby and secretary, John Thomas are humbly requesting the cooperation and sincere prayers of all for the successful implementation of this sacred project.

0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

Diwali goes International at Skeeters Stadium

Tasen-Tyagaraja Music Festival 2019 hosted by Global Creative...

Macy’s Diwali celebrations showcases Houston-area stores

Texas Governor Greg Abbott hosts Diwali celebrations

Over $125,000 raised by charity thru sports

Join Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital in Fighting...

Katy ISD Awarded 19 of the 25 Best...

JVB Houston celebrates its 10th Anniversary with divinity...

Johneca Broussard, D.O. joins Houston Methodist Primary Care...

Navarathri Kolu at Sri Meenakshi Temple

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy