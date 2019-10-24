Houston St. Thomas Mar Thoma Church dedication and consecration

by Saji Pullad

HOUSTON – The Consecration of the Sanctuary of the St.Thomas Marthoma Church, Houston and the dedication of the parsonage will be held at 10am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 19445. Cypress Church Road, cypress, Texas 77433. His. Grace. The most Rev. Dr. Joseph Marthoma Metropolitan, supreme head of the Malankara Marthoma Syrian Church will be the chief celebrant with Rt. Rev. Dr. Isaac Mar Philexinos Diocesan Episcopa, as the co-celebrant.

The senior Vicar General of the Mar Thoma Church, Very Rev. Dr. Cherian Thomas will also be present.

St.Thomas Marthoma Church, Houston, the third and the newest Marthoma parish in the greater Houston area-came in to existence as a congregation in cypress, Texas on May 15, 2018. The Congregation steadily grew in membership to thirty families, and on July 1, 2019 the Holy Synod of Malankara Marthoma Syrian Church recognized the congregation as a Marthoma Parish.

On July 22, 2019, The Church acquired four acres of land and a building in Cypress, Texas. The building is now converted to a Parish sanctuary and the renovation work is being completed for the consecration. The vicar, Rev. Saji Alby and secretary, John Thomas are humbly requesting the cooperation and sincere prayers of all for the successful implementation of this sacred project.