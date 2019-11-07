Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital offers program to benefit breast cancer survivors

SUGAR LAND—(November 6, 2019) — Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital provides free prostheses and mastectomy bras for qualifying Fort Bend County patients who undergo a mastectomy.

“Finding a comfortable, natural-looking breast prosthesis is a challenge for many breast cancer survivors, but it’s especially difficult for uninsured women due to the expense,” said Amy Sebastian-Deutsch, director of oncology services at Houston Methodist Sugar Land. “This program is designed to benefit women who might otherwise not have the resources to get the supplies they need to look and feel healthy again.”

Houston Methodist Sugar Land uses products from Nearly Me® Technologies, one of the nation’s leading designers and manufacturers of health care products for the post-mastectomy population. The company’s founder is a two-time breast cancer survivor.

Houston Methodist Sugar Land provides one prosthesis and two mastectomy bras to women who have undergone a single mastectomy. Women with a double mastectomy receive two prostheses and two mastectomy bras. Program participants can return every two years. The post-mastectomy prosthesis program was made possible in part from a grant by the George Foundation.

“The emotional aftermath of surviving breast cancer is often as difficult as the physical toll that treatment takes,” said Sebastian-Deutsch. “One of the most difficult issues women face after a mastectomy is a lack of confidence and comfort with how they look. By making these products available at no charge to qualified women, we can help them overcome the stigma of their illness and advance in their recovery.”

Finding a prosthesis that is comfortable and fits properly offers other benefits, as well. Studies show that a proper-sized breast prosthesis helps improve posture, with less muscle pain and spinal curvature.

“Having an asymmetrical body shape often causes women to favor one side or even slouch, which can cause problems after several years,” said board-certified surgeon Sandra Templeton, M.D., of Houston Methodist Breast Surgery Partners at Sugar Land. “Women who choose not to undergo breast reconstruction surgery can benefit tremendously from proper fitting prostheses and post-mastectomy undergarments. This is a fantastic program that really makes a difference.”

To qualify for the program, applicants must complete a registration form, meet financial requirements, have completed treatment (including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and or reconstruction) and supply a prescription from their physician. Women can be fitted once their cancer treatment is complete.

For more information about the post-mastectomy prosthesis program, call our oncology nurse navigator line at 281.276.8989.

To learn more about the cancer services offered, visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland or visit our Facebook page at fb.com/methodistsugarland for the latest news, events and information.