Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital offers free cancer survivorship seminar

SUGAR LAND, February 26, 2020 – Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is offering a free seminar designed to help cancer survivors overcome the many challenges a cancer diagnosis brings.

The seminar – titled “Super Charged: Powering Your Way Through Your Cancer Journey” – is open to anyone who has experienced cancer, from those recently diagnosed to individuals who have completed treatment. The seminar is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at Audi Sugar Land, 10330 Highway 90A. Breakfast and lunch will be served, and each survivor may bring one caregiver.

“At Houston Methodist Sugar Land, we recognize that cancer survivorship begins at the moment of diagnosis and continues through treatment and beyond,” said Amy Sebastian-Deutsch, director of oncology and infusion services at Houston Methodist Sugar Land. “The journey is disruptive and involves a great number of emotional and physical challenges. But learning what to expect and how to respond can be extremely powerful. With the proper information and support, survivors can take back control of their lives.”

The seminar will focus on the four key elements of cancer survivorship – physical, social, psychological and spiritual well-being.

The morning activities will begin with a panel discussion on managing the side effects of cancer treatment, featuring Kirtan D. Nautiyal, M.D., medical oncologist with Houston Methodist Oncology Partners at Sugar Land; Waqar Haque, M.D., radiation oncologist with Houston Methodist Radiation Oncology Group at West – Katy and Asha Wurdeman, D.O., palliative care specialist at Houston Methodist Sugar Land. The other morning session will focus on the financial and social implications of a cancer diagnosis, featuring Stephen King of King Insurance Services, Armando Barros, financial coach and Janice Suchtya, attorney.

After lunch, the seminar will include more intimate sessions on the emotional and psychological aspects of cancer, featuring Michael Hack, clinical social work/therapist, LCSW, SAP, and an uplifting look at the critical role that spiritual strength can play in overcoming challenges, featuring Thomas Thompson, program director of hospital missions at Houston Methodist Sugar Land.

“The seminar is called ‘Super Charged’ because our goal is to help participants ‘rev their engines’ to deal with their diagnosis and discover ways that they can thrive despite their challenges,” said Sebastian-Deutsch. “We will give survivors and caregivers the tools and momentum they need to help them along their journey.”

Individual registration is required and space is limited. Sign up today by visiting events.houstonmethodist.org/supercharged-sl or by calling 281.274.7500.

To learn more about Houston Methodist Cancer Center at Sugar Land, visit houstonmethodist.org/cancer-sl. For the latest news, events and information, visit our Facebook page at fb.com/methodistsugarland.