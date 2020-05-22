Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital achieves national accreditation as a comprehensive center for bariatric surgery

SUGAR LAND – (May 15, 2020) — Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has been accredited as a Comprehensive Center under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP®), a joint program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).

The MBSAQIP standards ensure that bariatric surgical patients receive a multidisciplinary program, not just a surgical procedure, which improves patient outcomes and long-term success. An accredited center offers preoperative and postoperative care, designed specifically for their severely obese patients.

To earn the MBSAQIP designation, Houston Methodist Sugar Land met essential criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure and protocols for care, ensuring its ability to support patients with severe obesity. The hospital also participates in a national data registry that yields semiannual reports on the quality of its processes and outcomes, identifying opportunities for continuous quality improvement.

“Our commitment to unparalleled safety and quality begins with appropriately trained staff and surgical experts who participate in the development of our program by continuously seeking opportunities to enhance the structure, process and outcomes of the center. I am very proud of the team we have assembled. We are dedicated to delivering superior care for bariatric patients in the Fort Bend and surrounding area,” said Nabil Tariq, M.D., board-certified surgeon and medical director of bariatric surgery at Houston Methodist Sugar Land.

