Houston Chronicle endorses Sri Preston Kulkarni in TX-22’s Democratic Primary

SUGAR LAND, TX- This morning, Sri Preston Kulkarni, Democratic candidate for TX-22, was endorsed by the Houston Chronicle in the Democratic Primary for Texas’ 22nd Congressional District. In their announcement, the Chronicle cited Kulkarni’s mix of insider and outsider perspective that comes from a 14 year career as a Foreign Service Officer and running a grassroots campaign in TX-22 for both the 2018 and 2020 cycle.

Houston Chronicle: We recommend Sri Kulkarni in the Democratic primary for U.S. House 22nd District [Editorial]

“We see Kulkarni as the strongest possible candidate for Democrats hoping to turn the seat blue.”

“Given his close finish against Olson two years ago, Democrats can be optimistic about Kulkarni’s prospects for flipping the seat. He’s raised enough money for his campaign to contest even the best-financed Republican opposition in November. We recommend Democrats take advantage of that head start and vote for him in the primary.”

Sri Preston Kulkarni is the son of an Indian immigrant father and a mother whose family descends from Sam Houston. Prior to running for Congress, Kulkarni spent 14 years with the State Department as a Foreign Service Officer serving overseas tours in Iraq, Russia, Taiwan, Jamaica, and Jerusalem. Kulkarni is a former Defense, Foreign Policy and Veteran Affairs Advisor to Senator Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY). Kulkarni has been endorsed by Representatives Sylvia Garcia (TX-29), Joaquin Castro (TX-20), Lucille Roybal Allard (CA-40), Ted Lieu (CA-33), Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8), Tom Malinowski *NJ-7), Ro Khanna (CA-17), and Nick Lampson (Ret. TX-22). Kulkarni has also earned the coveted endorsement of the AFL-CIO TGC, Asian American Action Fund, and GLBT Caucus.