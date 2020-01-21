Hillary Clinton says ‘nobody likes’ Bernie Sanders

New York (AFP) – Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton has launched a scathing attack on presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, her rival for the 2016 Democratic nomination, telling a documentary that “nobody likes him.”

Clinton, 72, also refused to say whether she would endorse and campaign for Sanders if he becomes the Democrats’ choice to take on President Donald Trump in November’s election.

Her comments drew the ire of Sanders’ supporters, who called on Clinton to support whoever the party backs in their bid to remove Trump from the White House.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him,” Clinton says in a four-part series due to air on streaming site Hulu in March.

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician.

“It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” she adds.

Sanders, a leftist senator from Vermont, is among the leaders in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

He sits second in national polls behind centrist Joe Biden and ahead of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, two weeks before the first nomination vote in Iowa.

Sanders, 78, pushed Clinton to the wire four years ago in an acrimonious, months-long battle for the party’s nomination. Clinton won that race but lost to Trump.

She has criticized Sanders and his supporters for not sufficiently backing her in the presidential vote.

In an interview about the documentary with The Hollywood Reporter, Clinton stopped short of saying she would support Sanders if he won the nomination this time around.

“I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season,” she said.

– Warren dispute –

Sanders played down the attack, telling reporters that he was focused on Trump’s impeachment trial, which kicked off ibn earnest on Tuesday.

“On a good day, my wife likes me, so let’s clear the air on that one,” he joked.

The Justice Democrats, a group close to Sanders, started a petition calling on Clinton to support whoever wins the nomination.