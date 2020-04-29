Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden: ‘Think of what it would mean if we had a real president’

Hillary Clinton joined former Vice President Joe Biden for a virtual town hall event on Tuesday to officially offer her endorsement.

The former secretary of state and Democratic candidate for president was Biden’s guest during a live stream on Tuesday focused on the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on women, and Biden introduced Clinton as the “woman who should be president of the United States right now.”

“Think of what it would mean if we had a real president, not just somebody who plays one on TV, but somebody who gets up every morning worried about the people that he’s responsible for leading during this crisis,” Clinton said after officially endorsing Biden.

Biden, Clinton went on to say, “has been preparing for this moment his entire life,” describing her experiences working with him during the Obama administration.

“I’ve been not only a colleague of Joe Biden’s, I’ve been a friend, and I can tell you that I wish he were president right now, but I can’t wait until he is, if all of us do our part to support the kind of person that we want back in the White House,” Clinton said.

This is the latest in a series of Democratic endorsements Biden has received since becoming the party’s presumptive nominee including from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). As news of the Clinton endorsement broke, President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager said in a statement, “There is no greater concentration of Democrat establishment than Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton together. President Trump beat her once and now he’ll beat her chosen candidate.”