Harris County Judge urges residents to purchase flood insurance

by Voiceasia

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. Image County Judge office.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Tuesday, January 7th urged residents to “Resolve” to purchase flood insurance ‘regardless of whether or not they reside in a high-risk zone’
Flooding is the most common and costly disaster and purchasing flood insurance is the only way for families to protect themselves financially from this ongoing threat to Harris County.
Hidalgo had met with Pete Gaynor, the Acting Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to discuss areas of ongoing attention between Harris County and FEMA, including the importance of increased adoption of flood insurance among residents in Harris County and the urgent need to focus on mitigating the threat of future disasters.
Key Facts:
. Standard homeowners and renters insurance does not typically cover flood damage. Additionally, residents should not wait for a pending storm to purchase insurance since typically there is a 30-day waiting period from the date of purchase until flood insurance policies go into effect.
. According to FEMA, just 1 inch of water can cause $25,000 in damage.
. Many flood claims come from outside of high-risk flood zones. Of the 3,990 homes flooded from Imelda, 2,479 (62%) were outside the 1% (100-yr) floodplain. Of those who responded to a survey following Tropical Storm Imelda, over 77% self-reported not having flood insurance.
. Flood insurance can pay regardless of whether or not there is a Presidential Disaster Declaration.
To learn more about flood insurance, or to find out how to get covered visit floodsmart.gov.

