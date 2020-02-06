Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announces first Early Childhood Listening Session

Series of Community Conversations to Inform New Effort Aimed at Improving Development of Children Ages 0-3

Harris County, Texas – Wednesday, February 5, 2020, County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the launch of a series of community conversations designed to gather input for programs that support early childhood development across Harris County. The first session will take place on Saturday, February 15, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Health Museum at 1515 Hermann Drive, Houston, TX 77004.

“We know that many families in Harris County don’t have access to critical services and support like affordable childcare and, even when they do, high-quality providers are few and far between. Right now, we’re in the early stages of planning this new initiative, and would like to build the county’s vision alongside the families, practitioners, and other stakeholders who think about early childhood development every day. We urge anyone interested in shaping the future of Harris County to join us.”

Research demonstrates that early childhood programs have one of the strongest returns on investment for any type of public program. Decades of studies have shown that children who had access to quality early childhood programs have higher high school graduation rates without suspension, have fewer interactions with the criminal justice system, and enjoy higher rates of employment as adults.

To RSVP, or for more information, please visit www.HarrisCountyKids.com.