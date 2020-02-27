Harmony Science Academy – Sugar Land Hosts STEAM & International Festival

SUGAR LAND – A fusion of science and culture came together during the Harmony Science Academy – Sugar Land’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Mathematics) Festival. Students Kindergarten – 5th grades, presented projects to peers, parents and the community on Saturday, February 8, 2020, along with performances and exhibits showcasing more than 50 countries. Students amazed crowds with projects that included lighting a hand on fire using butane gas and dish soap, using 3-D printers to create spinning tops and turning milk into plastic. At Harmony Science Academy – Sugar Land the STEAM Festival showcases what students have learned throughout the year through a hands-on interactive learning curriculum.

Principal Afreen Merchant and her staff take great pride in showcasing their students’ hard work to the community and stakeholders. Among those in the audience included local dignitaries. Neeta Sane (Democratic Candidate, Tax Assessor-Collector, Fort Bend County), Brian Middleton (Fort Bend District Attorney), Doug Boeker (Sugar Land Fire Department Chief), Naushad Kermally (Sugar Land Council for District 2), Jennifer Lane (Sugar Land Council at Large, District 2), KP George (Fort Bend County Judge), Suleman Lalani (Democratic Candidate, State House Representative District 26), Sardar Qaisar Imam (Civic Engagement Leader), Ron Reynolds (Representative, State House District 27), Lawrence A. Allen (Democratic Candidate, State House Representative District 26), Terry Wang (Vice President, Community Affairs FBISD) and Leonard Chan (Republican Candidate, State Representative District 26).