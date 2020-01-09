COMMUNITY

H.O.P.E celebrates Christmas with children and adults with special needs

by Voiceasia

Children with special presented a musical program.

HOPE members with Immanuel Mar Thoma Church officials during Christmas celebrations.

Heaven’s Own Precious Eyes (H.O.P.E) celebrated Christmas for children and adults with special needs on Dec. 28th at 5pm at the Immanuel Mar Thoma Church, Stafford, Houston. Choirs from different churches participated and presented carols for the kids with special needs. Adults with special needs presented musical pieces. It was well appreciated. Rev.Roshan V. Mathew gave Christmas message and Rev.Jacob Thomas, Rev. A.V.Thomas and Rev.Abraham Varghese attended the program. HOPE plans to start a Day Activity Center in the facility improvement project of the IMTC, The program ended with dinner sponsored by the well wishers.

