GOPIO-CT delivers food items for healthcare workers

Helping hospitals with COVID-19 patients

STAMFORD, CT – Global Organization of People of Indian Origin, Connecticut Chapter (GOPIO-CT) volunteers headed by its Trustee and Past President Shelly Nichani delivered food for healthcare workers at the Stamford Hospital on Friday April 10th, 2020.

The chapter plans to deliver food to other hospitals in the Fairfield County in Connecticut, which is the most affected county in Connecticut, in the next few days. Healthcare workers find it difficult to get food items while working since public cafeterias in hospitals are closed.

Over the last 14 years, GOPIO-CT, a chapter of GOPIO International has become an active and dynamic organization hosting interactive sessions with policy makers and academicians, community events, youth mentoring and networking workshops, and working with other area organizations to help create a better future.

GOPIO-CT serves as a non-partisan, secular, civic and community service organization – promoting awareness of Indian culture, customs and contributions of PIOs through community programs, forums, events and youth activities. It seeks to strengthen partnerships and create an ongoing dialogue with local communities.