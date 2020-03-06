Golden Moon Festival – Gaura Purnima at ISKCON of Houston

By Monisha Yerram

Gaura Purnima is a festival that commemorates the divine appearance of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, an incarnate of Lord Krishna. This auspicious day, also known as the “Golden Moon Festival,” represents the significance of this divine Personality, the name of the festival portraying His beautiful “golden-like” bodily complexion.

Over 500 years ago, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu came to this earth with the sole purpose of spreading the holy names of Krishna and encouraging every individual to practice devotional service sincerely so that they can get the opportunity to gain mercy and enlightenment from the Lord. His teachings and devoutness are the foundation and origin for the Hare Krishna movement (ISKCON), attracting people across the globe to participate in the congregational chanting of the holy names, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare.

This tradition of celebration has been set in this verse from the Srimad Bhagavatam, one of the most influential Puranas:

kṛṣṇa-varṇaṁ tviṣākṛṣṇaṁ

sāṅgopāṅgāstra-pārṣadam

yajñaiḥ saṅkīrtana-prāyair

yajanti hi su-medhasaḥ

Translation: In the Age of Kali, intelligent persons perform congregational chanting to worship the incarnation of Godhead who constantly sings the names of Krishna. Although His complexion is not blackish, He is Krishna Himself. He is accompanied by His associates, servants, weapons and confidential companions.

Devotees from all parts of the world faithfully observe this festival by first fasting throughout the day and only breaking it at moonrise, which symbolizes the time when Mahabraphu appeared in Mayapur, India. They offer different foods to the Deities on the altar, dance and sing during the melodious kirtan glorifying the holy names, and behold the abhishek, the ceremonial bathing of the Deities. The festival also includes a wonderful discourse on the glories of Mahaprabhu, followed by delicious, free feast.

Please join us and participate in a rare opportunity to glorify Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and his many spiritual feats on March 9 at 7 pm! A cultural festival is also planned on Sunday, March 22nd at 5 PM.

ISKCON of Houston is located at 1320 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018. Visit us at ISKCONHouston.org