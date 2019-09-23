GM workers mark ‘Solidarity Sunday’ on week two of strike

Detroit (AFP) – Union members picketing a sprawling automobile assembly plant in Detroit marked “Solidarity Sunday” as the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against General Motors entered its second week.

Nearly 50,000 GM workers had walked off the job last week, beginning the largest industrial action to hit the carmaker in more than a decade, after talks on a new four-year contract between GM and the UAW hit an impasse.

On Sunday, about 250 union members holding up placards reading “UAW on strike” demonstrated outside the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, joined by Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren and sympathetic union members employed elsewhere.

The workers insisted they were willing to keep the strike going for as long as necessary.

“My dad is a retiree and told us that you have to be prepared, because you never know what the company is going to throw at you during a contract year,” said Yolanda Passement, the recording secretary for UAW Local 22, adding that she’d been saving since January in preparation for a walkout.

Moriha Ross was on the picket line with her nine-year-old daughter who is deaf and suffers from cerebral palsy.

Anticipating a walkout, Ross made preparations for her care.

“We made sure we had all of our prescriptions filled,” she told AFP.

Coianne Avant was forced to transfer to another plant in Flint, Michigan earlier this year when GM slashed production at the Detroit-Hamtramck facility ahead of its planned shuttering next January.

Before the strike began, Local 22 had gone to businesses and community groups asking for their support against GM, which announced last November that Detroit-Hamtramck was among three North American plants to be shuttered.

“I don’t know why GM is doing (this). What they’re losing every day with the plants not running would have paid for everything we’re asking,” Avant said.

The plant in Flint is her ninth in her two decades with GM, and requires a round-trip commute of more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) from her home outside Detroit.

Despite working overtime and saving what she can, Avant says she still struggles.