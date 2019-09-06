Ginger: The Universal Remedy

The one thing we can all agree on is that you are what you eat. We throw around terms like gut instinct without regard to the ancient wisdom behind it. Only now is the science catching up to what we have known all along, that the brain in our stomach is calling the shots.

When we aren’t digesting our food well, this is a clue that something isn’t working properly! 90% of Americans suffer from digestive issues and the pharmacy shelves are lined with solutions to the gas, bloating, pain, constipation and heartburn that a gut in distress will make you suffer.

It is so important to be aware of not only what we eat, but how we eat it. A calm environment and mindful ingestion of food will curtail indigestion, but if we still suffer, the most Sattvic of spices is Ginger, or “Vishvabheshaja”, the universal remedy. Spices can not only enhance the taste of the food, they also improve digestion and have many therapeutic properties.

Dry Ginger as a remedy

Dried ginger is hotter and drier than fresh. Dried ginger combines well with a multitude of Ayurvedic spices such as turmeric, cayenne, cumin, coriander, fennel and Cinnamon.

Substitute ¼ tsp. ginger power for one thin slice of fresh ginger.

* Diarrhea – 1tsp. dry ginger + ½ tsp. Ghee (Clarified butter) +1tsp. Jaggery. Heat the mixture and lick it several times a day.

* For digestion in kids – Boil a glass of milk and add pinch of ginger power.

* For joint pain, constipation and nervous debility – Drink warm water mixed with 1tsp. ginger power and ½ tsp. of Turmeric.

Fresh Ginger as a remedy

* Fatigue after eating – This may be result of weak digestion. Ayurveda recommends eating one-inch piece of fresh ginger with few drops of lemon juice and few pinches of salt on it before full meal.

* For Cough and Cold – 1 tsp. of fresh ginger juice + 1 tsp. Honey. Take it 3 times a day.

* Loss of Appetite – Put 5 tbsp. chopped fresh ginger in a glass jar. Cover ginger with lemon juice; add a pinch of salt and 1 tbsp. of Cumin seeds. Put jar in the sun for 2 days. Take ½ tsp. before meals.

* Stomachache – Boil 1tsp. chopped ginger in 1 cup of water, add pinch of salt and drink.

“Make the right choice! Don’t let your medicine be your food, let your food be your medicine”

Source: Houston Ayurveda Center. houstonayurveda.com