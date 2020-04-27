Germans don masks to ward off virus

Berlin (AFP) – Germany made wearing masks on public transport and in most shops mandatory on Monday, even offering them in vending machines, as the country became the latest to cover up in the fight against the coronavirus.

“It’s warm, slippery, you can’t breathe well, but if it’s to avoid infection, I’m fine with it,” Emil, a commuter at a Berlin train station, told AFP.

Starting this week, donning face masks in public is compulsory in all of Germany’s 16 states but there are many regional differences.

The rules are most relaxed Berlin, where masks are required only on public transport and not in shops. There are no fines for not complying.

Bavaria on the other hand has threatened penalties of 150 euros for anyone caught flouting the rules and shop owners who fail to make staff cover up can be fined 5,000 euros.

The World Health Organization initially said masks should only be worn by medical workers and carers but the little squares of fabric are now widely seen as key to gradually reopening societies as the world learns to live with the pandemic.

With its new rules, Germany follows in the footsteps of a string of European countries where mask-wearing is now compulsory, including Austria, Poland and the Czech Republic.

At one Berlin regional train station, compliance was widespread on the first day with even small children donning colourful masks.

“I work in the health field and I think we should have had this in place much sooner in order to protect each other,” said Claudia, a passenger in her 50s who opted for a mask with a floral pattern.

Fellow commuter Andre, also in his 50s, was less enthusiastic.

“With the mask on, I can’t eat on the train,” he said, pulling down his mask to talk to AFP. “I have to eat before or after. It’s not very important, but personally it bothers me.”

Germans are free to choose which type of mask to wear, from disposable ones to self-made cloth versions, and many states have said they will also accept scarves and bandanas.