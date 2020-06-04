G.O.D USA: Serving both humanity and divinity during the COVID-19 crisis

Humanity and Divinity are inseparable, says His Holiness Maharanyam Sri Sri Muralidhara Swamiji of Chennai, India. A humane person is indeed divine, and a truly divine person cannot but be humane. Humanity is nourished and strengthened by Divinity within and without; a divinity that is universal and common to all of us without any difference, just like selfless humanitarian service sees no distinction between people.

Under the guidance of Sri Swamiji, Global Organization for Divinity USA (G.O.D.) and Love to Share Foundation America (LTSFA), both of which have active Houston chapters located in Pearland/Manvel area, have been serving the divine and humane aspects of human life in our communities for over a decade. In the current crisis situation also, both organizations stepped up to serve thousands of people across the USA by helping the cause of both outer safety and physical service as well as inner sanity, strength, and happiness.

For the past 2.5 months ever since the stay-home initiatives began around the country, Global Organization for Divinity has been conducting prayers, satsangs and discourses every single day continuously, without fail. Nationwide programs are broadcast daily via Zoom and YouTube from Namadwaar Houston, and include morning Mahamantra meditation, evening prayers, bhajans, and discourses led by Sri Ramanujamji and Sri Ramaswamyji, disciples of Sri Swamiji. Hundreds of devotees from the Houston area, all around USA/Canada, and also from other countries like India, Australia, Singapore, Muscat, UK, etc. are being benefited by these extremely inspiring and insightful talks by Sri Swamiji’s disciples.

For more than 70 days, devotees’ hearts are being uplifted, their faith reinforced, and minds strengthened by discourses on a variety of subjects – divine Bhakta charitrams, sagas of surrender and highest prema bhakti, exposition of deepest Vedantic philosophy, Srimad Bhagavad Gita, Srimad Ramayanam, Srimad Bhagavatam, non-religious discussions on Intelligent Living, Q & A about living intelligently and about the basics of Hinduism, and much much more. For the devotees who have been listening to these discourses every day – in their own words – the COVID situation indeed became one of Govinda protecting them from the harsh storm in the outside world with His presence. All the talks by Sri Ramaswamyji and Sri Ramanujamji are available on Namadwaar Houston’s YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/c/NamadwaarHouston.

On the side of humanity, volunteers of Love to Share Foundation America from 12 US cities sewed about 5000 masks over the course of 2 months for healthcare workers and first responders around the nation, including for MD Anderson Cancer Center, St. Luke’s University Health Network, Baylor, Scott and White, Bassett Medical Center Warehouse, Tenet Healthcare, Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, Kennestone Hospital, Piedmont Atlanta Hospitals, Emory Midtown Hospital, and many others.

On May 17, LTSFA conducted a nationwide Interfaith Harmony Prayer for healthcare professionals and first responders. Sri Swamiji himself attended the event from India, and it also brought together five faith leaders; six congressmen, senators and officials; over 300 healthcare professionals; 30 volunteers, artists and musicians; and 200 participants from all around the world. From Houston, Texas Congressman Pete Olson, Manvel Mayor Debra Davison, and Sikh faith leader Bhai Sahib Bhupinder Singh Paras ji also attended this event.

In the past few weeks, LTSFA also conducted sessions on Sound Mind Meditation and Work/Life Balance for organizations including MD Anderson Cancer Center, Google, Microsoft, and Eton School, helping physicians, employees, teachers, and parents find ways to positively reinforce their lives in these significantly changing times.

To follow current events and happenings at G.O.D. and LTSFA, please visit their Facebook pages at GOD Namadwaar Houston, Global Organization for Divinity USA, and Love to Share Foundation America. To reach out, call 281-402-6585 or houston.god@godivinity.org.