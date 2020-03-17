Fort Bend ISD to suspend student instruction in wake of recent COVID-19 developments

FORT BEND ISD (March 12, 2020) – With growing global concerns and rising numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in both Texas and in the Houston region, Fort Bend ISD will suspend classes for at least two weeks following spring break. During this period, FBISD will finalize online learning logistics and training for staff. FORT BEND ISD (March 12, 2020) – With growing global concerns and rising numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in both Texas and in the Houston region, Fort Bend ISD will suspend classes for at least two weeks following spring break. During this period, FBISD will finalize online learning logistics and training for staff.

“This was not an easy decision to make as the situation is changing minute by minute, and I know the impact to families is significant. But we understand how important it is for families to have as much notice as possible to make adjustments to their schedules and child-care plans,” said FBISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre.

While the District has been planning for the possibility of online instruction for a few weeks, the District is suspending in-class instruction at this time due to the growing possibility that there will be community spread of COVID-19 in the Houston area.

“We recognize that we are the largest employer in Fort Bend County, and with more than 78,000 students and 11,000 staff members in our schools each day, this decision is being made so that we can help protect our community at large. This includes our staff, students, and their families – which include some of the most vulnerable to this virus,” said Dr. Dupre.

Identified essential staff will report to work on Monday, March 16 to work through the logistics of providing instruction for students online and supporting other district operations. During this time, there will be three priorities: minimizing the spread of illness, supporting our students who rely on FBISD for healthy meals, and developing learning opportunities to reengage our students.

During the coming days, FBISD will continue to communicate with the community as additional guidance is received from officials with the University Interscholastic League (UIL) and Texas Education Agency (TEA).

Preparations for online student instruction:

The District’s Teaching and Learning team will work to provide teachers with the appropriate resources and training to support online student learning in the future, should an extended closure become necessary.

The District will have plans in place to support students without access to technology based on individual needs of the student and household.

Meals for students who qualify for free and reduced lunch

Fort Bend ISD is working on a feeding distribution plan to ensure our students who are in most need have access to healthy meals. Details will be communicated as plans are finalized.

Cancellation of after-school, extra-curricular and district-sponsored events /closure of Extended Day

During the next two-week period, the District is cancelling all after-school, extra-curricular and district-sponsored events, with the exception of UIL events. This includes field trips, district-evening programs and gatherings. Information about UIL events will be shared as guidance is received from UIL officials.

There will be no Extended Day programs during this time. This includes Extended Learning, Success Zone and Community Education classes. This decision is based on the intent to reduce the spread of illness and prevent person-to-person transmission.

“As a school district of our size, we have to take every precaution possible to avoid the health crisis that is happening in other parts of the country and the world. This closure is not a reaction, but a precaution. It is up to all of us to make decisions for our entire community,” said Dr. Dupre.

FBISD will continue to consult with local public health officials and monitor the situation daily and will provide updates as this situation evolves.

