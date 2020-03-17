Fort Bend ISD to suspend normal operations through April 10

FORT BEND ISD (March 16, 2020) – Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Charles E. Dupre has announced that Fort Bend ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through Friday, April 10 in an effort to support the nation’s need to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Houston area continues to see an increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and health officials report that this number is expected to continue to increase as more testing is made available.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined the need for all communities to implement a social distancing protocol, and they have provided guidance about the considerations related to closing schools. The President has just publicly shared that the community should not gather in groups larger than 10 people. The District will remain flexible as leaders plan for long-term delivery of instruction and continues to navigate the many details of this unprecedented situation.

Please continue to monitor your email and visit the District’s website and social media channels for more information on plans to deliver instruction and information on our feeding program. The health of Fort Bend ISD’s students, staff and community is the District’s top priority and District leaders are working to ensure the community has the most current information available.