FORT BEND ISD to postpone opening of Hunters Glen Early Literacy Center for one year

FORT BEND ISD (May 11, 2020) – Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on district operations, Fort Bend ISD has made the decision to postpone the opening of the Hunters Glen Early Literacy Center until the school year 2021-2022. The center was originally scheduled to open in August 2020 to serve early learners in grades Prek-1 in the Marshall High School feeder pattern.

“I am disappointed that we have had to focus all district resources on the online learning program, which has resulted in the loss of planning and staff development time required for successful opening of the ELC at Hunters Glen as scheduled. Because of the pandemic, we do not believe we can effectively open the center by August,” said FBISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Charles Dupre. “However, we are still moving forward with the construction of the center as approved by the Board of Trustees in anticipation of opening the center in August 2021.”

When the doors to the center opens, the Hunters Glen Early Literacy Center will operate as a school within a school and will be the second early literacy center to serve students in FBISD. The District launched its first center in August 2018 to serve students in the Willowridge High School Feeder Pattern. Within the first year alone, students at all grade levels served at the Ridgemont ELC made significant progress in literacy and numeracy skills, based on yearly assessments. Due to the success of the Ridgemont ELC, FBISD received a Texas Education Agency grant to fund the opening of a second Early Literacy Center.

While FBISD will not be opening the new center at this time, the District is continuing the planned construction this summer to prepare Hunters Glen to serve as an early literacy center. The District will also announce the selection of the new instructional leader for the Hunters Glen Early Literacy Center in the coming months to assist in all planning efforts.

The District is likewise continuing the implementation of other programs as scheduled to serve students in the Marshall area. Programs such as the new Coda Strings elementary orchestra program, elementary STEM classes, the Steinway Piano Technician program, American Sign Language, and technical theatre will be available to students in the Marshall area. FBISD is also expanding the Early College High School at Marshall High School.