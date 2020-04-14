Fort Bend ISD names 2020 District Teachers of the Year

FORT BEND ISD (April 13, 2020) – Fort Bend ISD is proud to announce the 2020 FBISD Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year. This morning, Board President Jason Burdine and Superintendent Dr. Charles E. Dupre surprised both teachers during virtual campus staff meetings. Kelly Stavinoha of Madden Elementary is the 2020 District Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Janet Menzie of Clements High School is the 2019 District Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Kelly Stavinoha is the STEM outclass teacher at Madden Elementary. He believes it’s important to prepare our next generation of scientists, programmers, engineers, and mathematicians from a young age. Stavinoha understands that every one of his students may not have a career in STEM, but the challenges in his STEM class teaches them grit and determination. He knows that all teachers can make a life-long impact on their students.

Janet Menzie serves as the head choir director for Clements High School. Her goal as an educator is to prepare her students to have a productive and meaningful adulthood. Menzie understands that many of her students will not pursue a music degree in college, but her hope is that they will find a place to continue their passion for singing. It is important to her that they use the lessons they have learned in the choir program to express themselves and work hard for their goals and dreams.

The two honorees will advance to the regional Teacher of the Year competition, with an opportunity to advance to the Texas Teacher of the Year Program. Fort Bend ISD will announce plans to honor all the Teachers of the Year when the District returns to normal operating procedures.

Congratulations to all of the 2020 Teacher of the Year finalists!

District Elementary TOY Finalists:

Bonnie Gommel , Neill Elementary

Manuel Lagos , Jones Elementary

Paige Parker , Ridgemont Early Literacy Center

Meagan Rebler , Walker Station Elementary

, Walker Station Elementary Nidhi Rehman, Quail Valley Elementary

District Secondary TOY Finalists: