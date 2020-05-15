COMMUNITYFEATUREDLOCAL NEWS

FORT BEND ISD announces plans to host outdoor graduation ceremonies, beginning June 1

by Priyan Matthew

FORT BEND ISD (May 14, 2020) – Following Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s recent executive order allowing outdoor graduation ceremonies to take place on or after June 1 in all counties, Fort Bend ISD has decided to host all 11 high school ceremonies at FBISD’s Kenneth Hall Stadium. Ceremonies will take place June 1-6 in a safe, non-contact event for graduates and guests.

 

Per the TEA, outdoor ceremonies must meet the following requirements:

  • School systems must cap the number of total participants (inclusive of students, families, and staff) to a level that can be managed in the outdoor venue to maximize social distancing, both during the event and during entry and exit.
  • Keep 6 feet or more of spacing between all participants, except that members of the same household (five individuals or fewer, excluding the graduate if seated with the household) may be allowed to sit together in the audience but must be at least 6 feet away from any other family group at all times.

 

A complete and detailed list of all outdoor ceremony requirements can be found on the TEA’s website.

 

Fort Bend ISD will follow CDC and TEA guidelines before, after and during all graduation ceremonies. For these reasons, all FBISD graduations will be ticketed events to allow for appropriate space to social distance.

 

Additional details will be provided to students by their respective campuses in the coming weeks.

 

Below is the updated FBISD 2020 Graduation Commencement schedule:

 

The District will hold two ceremonies each day June 1 – 6, allowing additional days for inclement weather.

 

Monday, June 1, 2020                                   

8:00 a.m.                     Austin HS

8:00 p.m.                     Ridge Point HS

 

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

8:00 a.m.                     Hightower HS

8:00 p.m.                     Bush HS

 

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

8:00 a.m.                     Elkins HS

8:00 p.m.                     Dulles HS

 

Thursday, June 4, 2020         

8:00 a.m.                     Clements HS

8:00 p.m.                     Marshall HS

 

Friday, June 5, 2020  

8:00 a.m.                     Kempner HS

8:00 p.m.                     Travis HS

 

Saturday, June 6, 2020

8:00 a.m.                     Willowridge HS

8:00 p.m.                     Makeup Slot

 

Sunday, June 7, 2020

8:00 p.m.                     Makeup Slot

 

Monday, June 8, 2020

8:00 a.m.                     Makeup Slot

##

0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

Local Asian-American Leaders to Take Next Big Step...

UN won’t vote electronically in Security Council election

Mortality rates hint at even higher coronavirus death...

Dubai’s historic gold souk shines again after lockdown

Trump threatens China ties, says in no mood...

US court reopens Trump foreign earnings case

Delta hints at job cuts as it retires...

BAPS priest recites Vedic prayer on National Day...

COVID-19 – India House provides lunch at hospitals

The scientific road to recovery

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy