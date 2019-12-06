Fort Bend Interfaith Thanksgiving Service held on Nov 25 in Sugar Land

FORT BEND – More the 20 different faith traditions were represented in the 5th annual program of prayers, songs, dances, poems and readings held on Monday, Nov. 25 at Christ Church, Sugar Land.

Themed “Peace in our Hearts, Peace in the World,” the Service was hsted by hosted by the Fort Bend Interfaith Community and welcomed members of all faiths to celebrate and share the values of peace and hope.

Nihala Zakaria, one of the event organizers, said in a press release, “With over 30 member churches, mosques, temples and synagogues we are united together as a community of faith to bring the words and melodies of our individual traditions to create a meaningful and heartfelt expression of Thanksgiving.”

The event featured readings from the Bible, the Quran and the Book of Mormon as well as songs of prayer and praise.

Hindus of Greater (HGH) Houston’s representative Geeta Ravula presented Hindu Trinity at the event.

The event was free and open to the public.