Fort Bend Education Foundation to lead 17th Annual Schlumberger Education Expedition

SUGAR LAND – Grab your cycling gear and join us for the 17th Annual Schlumberger Education Expedition Bike Ride!

On Saturday, April 4, the Fort Bend Education Foundation will host its 17th annual bike ride. Whether you are training or just wanting a great day with friends, this is the ride for you.

Riders take off at 7:30 am from Freedom Field (located at 10855 Iowa Colony Blvd., Iowa Colony, TX) to wind through the quiet streets and countryside of Brazoria County before looping back home. Riders have the option of three routes; 33, 48, and 72 miles.

Rest stops are themed and staffed by Fort Bend ISD high school students vying for the “Best Rest Stop” award. SAG wagon and motorcycle support will be on the course to assist you with any needs. After the ride, stay and enjoy a scrumptious lunch and don’t forget to vote for your favorite Rest Stop!

This ride is a Recommended Ride and all proceeds benefit the Education Foundation. The Fort Bend Education Foundation provides opportunities to enrich and enhance the quality of education for all Fort Bend ISD students through its Grants to Teachers and Schools programs. We touch EVERY school in Fort Bend ISD!

“We recommend registering online at www.thedriven.net/2020EducationExpedition before the event day to prevent any distractions for you on the ride morning”, the Foundation writes on their website.