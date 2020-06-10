Fort Bend County Creates $22 Million Small Business Emergency Grant Program

Grant Program to Support Local Businesses Hurt by COVID-19

Fort Bend County, TX– County Judge KP George and the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court today created a Small Business Emergency Grant Program to address the financial hardships our small businesses have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The $22 million dollars allocated to the program comes from the federal CARES ACT.

As Fort Bend County gets back to work, County Judge KP George emphasized this initiative targets the small business sector specifically as they often have unique challenges. “Our business community will bounce back, but assistance is needed to get the commercial engine roaring once again. The grant program is one way in which we can reach out to our small businesses, the most vulnerable in our commercial sector and offer a path forward. We are proud to support our small businesses – the backbone of our economy.”

The available grants, which may be up to $10,000 per business, are available to small businesses who incurred eligible expenses under the CARES Act, including the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment, re-opening supplies, renovations, equipment, inventory, and remote working expenses, as well as and lease/mortgage assistance and utilities. The business must have incurred these expenses as of April 3, 2020 when the county issued the Stay At Home order.

A Zoom webinar scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, 2020, will explain the application process, and the webinar will be recorded and available for viewing here. The online application process will open Monday, June 15th. A link of program specifics and how to apply will be posted on the county’s website.