Former French president Jacques Chirac dies aged 86

Paris (AFP) – Former French president Jacques Chirac died on Thursday at the age of 86 after a long battle with deteriorating health, prompting tributes from across the political spectrum for a charismatic statesman who famously said “non” to the 2003 Iraq war.

The centre-right Chirac, acknowledged even by foes as a canny political fighter, rose to prominence as mayor of Paris before becoming prime minister and then serving as head of state from 1995 to 2007.

Former opponents and supporters hailed his common touch and enduring popularity, while world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin acclaimed his service to France.

President Emmanuel Macron announced a day of national mourning for Monday, when a mass will take place at the Saint-Sulpice church in Paris.

“We French have lost a statesman whom we loved as much as he loved us,” Macron said in an address to the nation from the Elysee Palace, hailing Chirac as a “great Frenchman” who had “embodied” France.

Macron and his wife Brigitte visited Chirac’s Paris home on Thursday evening to pay tribute to the body of the former leader.

Chirac’s time at the Elysee Palace saw France adopt the euro single currency and, in a landmark moment for relations with Washington, loudly oppose the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

This infuriated US president George W. Bush and British prime minister Tony Blair, who pushed the invasion even without a United Nations mandate.

Macron praised Chirac for leading an “independent and proud France, capable of rising up against an unjustified military intervention.”

And Blair hailed Chirac as “a towering figure in French and European politics over many decades.”

His death was announced by his son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux, who told AFP he had died on Thursday morning at his home in Paris “surrounded by his family, peacefully.”

Hundreds flocked to the Elysee Palace on Thursday evening to pay tribute and write in a condolence book underneath a large picture of Chirac.

Despite the long queue, many took their time to write a detailed tribute to the former president, such as 23-year-old engineer Pierre Etienne, who called Chirac “a fervent defender of Franco-African relations”.