For one Ukrainian startup, coronavirus means business is booming

Kiev (AFP) – The headquarters of Dmytro Voloshyn’s startup in the historic centre of Kiev is eerily quiet. But online, his business is busier than ever.

Despite a crippling global economic crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Voloshyn believes a worldwide lockdown to slow infections was just what his startup needed to thrive.

“We are in a favourable position,” the co-founder and chief technical officer of the Preply language learning platform told AFP.

“People are at home because of the virus, so they can spend more time on online learning.”

When Voloshyn, 32, and his two business partners founded their company in 2013, all of its tutors worked offline and lived in Ukraine.

Since, the platform which pairs language teachers with students, has moved online only with students and teachers across the globe.

Helped by anti-virus measures restricting millions to their homes, Preply now has a network of 10,000 tutors in 190 countries and “tens of thousands of students”, Voloshyn says.

– Full capacity –

The quiet in Preply’s Kiev headquarters is deceptive. Since Ukraine ordered a lockdown in March to slow the pandemic, Preply’s 125 staff have been working at full capacity from home.

Voloshyn says the company is even scrambling to hire 40 employees across its offices in Kiev and Barcelona.

The need for extra hands stems from the large number of people across the world honing their foreign language skills in self-isolation, says Voloshyn.

He points to a global trend in which people “do nothing” in the first week of lockdown.

But during the second week “we see a double or even triple growth in number of users.”

This surge saw revenues increase some 20 percent in March, he added.

Hannah Ilina, 25, teaches Chinese and English on several platforms including Preply, from her home in Kiev’s suburbs. She says now is the “perfect time” to be a tutor online.

“I used to have free days or between one and two lessons per day. Now it’s five or six per day, seven days a week.”