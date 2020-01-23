COMMUNITY

Flag hoisting ceremony at the Indian Consulate, Houston on India’s 71st Republic Day

by Voiceasia

The Consulate General of India in Houston where the flag hoisting ceremony will be held on January 26, 2020. File Photo

HOUSTON – The Consulate General of India in Houston located on 4300 Scotland St, Houston Texas, 77007 will hold the flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of India’s 71st Republic Day on Sunday, 26 January 2020 at 09:30 AM. This will be followed by singing of the National Anthem, reading the address of the President of India and light refreshments.
Indian nationals, members of the Indian American community, friends of India and their families including children are invited to the function.
Participants are requested to assemble at the Consulate General of India. Participants are also requested bring their photo ID.

