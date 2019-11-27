COMMUNITY

FIS at HCC Foundation Scholarships luncheon

by Voiceasia

Seated: Krishna Vavilala and Supal Vora with Dr. Zachary Hodges. Photo courtesy: Jill Assir,Director of Development, HCC-N.W.

FIS Chair, Krishna Vavilala and Director, Supal Vora represented FIS at HCC Foundation Scholarships luncheon held on November,15,2019. They were among the guests of honor at the HCC-N.W. President’s table.
Dr. Zachary Hodges, President of HCC-N.W. college went around the table to come and pose for this picture. Advisory Board member, Col. Dr. Raj Bhalla could not attend as he was out of town.The event which was attended by almost a 1000 people took place at Houston’s Bayou center. Photo courtesy: Jill Assir,Director of Development, HCC-N.W.

