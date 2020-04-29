First quarter 2020 GDP: U.S. economy contracted for the first time in six years

U.S. gross domestic product turned negative for the first time since 2014 in the first three months of the year as the coronavirus pandemic broadened out across the globe and country in March, dragging output to a near standstill and driving a deep contraction in consumer spending.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released its advance estimate of first-quarter 2020 GDP Wednesday morning. Here were the main metrics from the report, compared to consensus expectations compiled by Bloomberg:

1Q GDP annualized, QoQ: -4.8% vs. -4.0% expected, +2.1% in 4Q 2019

-4.8% vs. -4.0% expected, +2.1% in 4Q 2019 1Q Personal consumption : -7.6% vs. -3.6% expected, +1.8% in 4Q 2019

: -7.6% vs. -3.6% expected, +1.8% in 4Q 2019 1Q Core PCE QoQ: +1.8% vs. +1.7% expected, +1.3% in 4Q 2019

Estimates for the size of the first-quarter contraction spanned a wide range, as economists grappled to assess the extent of the damage caused by an unprecedented set of business operational halts and widespread stay-in-place orders.

The reported 4.8% contraction in GDP was the largest drop since late 2008.

“The decline in first quarter GDP was, in part, due to the response to the spread of COVID-19, as governments issued ‘stay-at-home’ orders in March,” the BEA said in a statement. “This led to rapid changes in demand, as businesses and schools switched to remote work or canceled operations, and consumers canceled, restricted, or redirected their spending.”

The first-quarter gross domestic product report underscored the economic devastation the coronavirus has induced even at its earliest stages on the U.S. economy. At -7.6%, the drop in personal consumption was the fastest since the second quarter of 1980, and double the rate at the worst point during the global financial crisis. Consumer spending comprises about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

Services consumption shrank 10.2% in the first quarter over the prior period, the deepest contraction on record. Household consumption for services deducted 5.61 percentage points to headline GDP.