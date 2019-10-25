Firefighters battle fierce wildfires across California

Los Angeles (AFP) – Firefighters on Friday battled several wildfires raging across California that destroyed homes and forced evacuations, as more than 18 million people were under a red flag warning in the southern part of the state.

Some 50,000 people were ordered to flee the flames near Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles, as the so-called Tick Fire scorched 4,300 acres (1,740 hectares) and was only five percent contained early Friday.

The blaze forced the shutdown of all schools in the area as well as a major freeway, creating a traffic nightmare for morning commuters.

New evacuations in the area were ordered early Friday as the fire that began Thursday continued to spread, driven by so-called Santa Ana winds gusting up to 65 miles (105 kilometers) per hour.

Some 600 firefighters backed by air tankers and helicopters were battling the flames that threatened 10,000 structures, officials said.

Six homes were destroyed, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby told a news conference, adding that the number was expected to rise.

At least four other fires have erupted in southern California this week, fueled by high temperatures in the 80s and 90s Fahrenheit (above 30 Celsius) and bone dry conditions.

A red flag warning indicating ripe conditions for wildfire was in effect for more than 18 million people in the southern part of the state until Friday evening.

Another four wildfires have erupted in the northern part of the state. The most serious — the Kincaid Fire — broke out late Wednesday in the Sonoma wine region, also prompting evacuations.

The National Weather Service warned that although wind speeds were set to decrease later Friday, they were expected to pick up again on Sunday and Monday in the southern part of the state.

“It looks like another Santa Ana is coming,” meteorologist Eric Boldt told AFP. “Right now, we’re looking at moderate strength winds (Sunday and Monday), nothing like what we are experiencing right now.”

Still, he added, the state remains “critically dry” with little humidity, creating an environment ripe for large and dangerous fire growth.