FBISD to continue online learning and remote operations through May 4

by Priyan Matthew

FORT BEND ISD (March 31, 2020) – Fort Bend ISD will continue online learning and remote operations through at least May 4, 2020 as the community and nation respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online engagement began Monday, March 30, with teacher-facilitated online instruction beginning Friday, April 3. All facilities and schools remain closed to the public.
Fort Bend ISD continues to offer free meals to students under the age of 18. More information about these Grab and Go meals and the District’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.fortbendisd.com/covid19.

