FBISD Launches See Something, Share Something Mobile App, Hosts Public Safety Day

FORT BEND – Fort Bend ISD’s first-ever See Something, Share Something Mobile App Launch and Public Safety Day was held on March 4 at the James Reese Career and Technical Center. The District’s mobile app allows students, staff and the community the ability to submit crime tips, incidents and suspicious activity anonymously, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from a mobile device to Fort Bend ISD Police Department. Approximately 400 Criminal Justice and Forensics students came together for the interactive learning experience.

With the safety and security of students and staff always being at the forefront of the District’s priorities, the mobile app project stems from recommendations of the Safety Advisory Committee and is a part of the District’s Safety and Security Master Plan. The app provides an additional method for reporting pertinent crime tips to police to deter criminal acts from occurring and potentially harmful incidents across the District. “Students are connecting and communicating with each other using mobile apps,” said FBISD Police Chief David Rider. “This new communication tool provides students with a way to engage with law enforcement on a level that they are comfortable with and they can be confident that they will not be looked down upon for speaking up.”

During the event, the goal was to allow students the opportunity to explore the new mobile app and to provide a chance for them to ask questions or give feedback. The event aimed to create a sense of excitement surrounding the innovative use of mobile technology and to demonstrate how FBISD prioritizes student, and staff safety.

Each session will began by presenting students with a live demo of the See Something, Share Something app and a viewing of a student-produced public service announcement geared toward urging their peers to report incidents using the anonymous reporting tool. Students who downloaded the app during the launch event received a free See Something, Share Something Popsocket..

A collaboration with Now IMS led to the development of an easy to use, mobile portal to report suspicious activity and/or bullying to FBISD Police Department. Users can track the processing of their tip and submit content in real time, including photo and video. The mobile application has the capability to leverage the device’s geolocation during information capture.

App users are encouraged to report incidents involving:

Weapons

Bullying

Suspicious Activity

Suspicious Package

Drugs

Fight

Threat

After the app launch portion of the session each high school student had the opportunity to engage with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in an effort to expose students to all facets of public safety. At Public Safety Day, students took part in demonstrations about tactical operations, drone programs, K9 Unit, Motor Unit, bomb detection, Dispatch, Marine Unit, flight crews and more.

The See Something, Share Something app is available for download using a unique QR Code located on the back of all student and staff ScholarChip ID badges, Apple Store, Google Play Store or via desktop computer at www.FortBendISD.com/SeeShare.

Participating agencies included: Fort Bend ISD Police Department, Sugar Land Police Department, Missouri City Police Department, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 4, Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, Union Pacific Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, Texas Department of Public Safety, Metropolitan Police Department, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, FBI, and US Marshals Service.