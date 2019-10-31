COMMUNITY

FBISD hosts ‘Kelsey-Seybold Night’

by Voiceasia

Pictured from left at Fort Bend ISD’s Kelsey Seybold Night are Lea Barksdale, Dalia Rivera, Arsenio Coleman, Kara Hatfield and Kelsey Bear, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic’s mascot. (Photo: Kelsey Seybold Clinic)

RICHMOND – Kelsey-Seybold, a medical provider for employees of Fort Bend ISD, recently joined the district as it held the first “Kelsey-Seybold Night” in October.
Among the events showcased for Fort Bend ISD employees by Kelsey-Seybold were chair massages, health screenings, fantastic raffle prizes, food and games.
Interactive booths engaged attendees who had an opportunity to visit with Kelsey-Seybold providers.
Four raffle prize winners walked away with two $100 H-E-B gift cards, an iPad mini and a cruiser bike.

