FBISD hosts ‘Kelsey-Seybold Night’

RICHMOND – Kelsey-Seybold, a medical provider for employees of Fort Bend ISD, recently joined the district as it held the first “Kelsey-Seybold Night” in October.

Among the events showcased for Fort Bend ISD employees by Kelsey-Seybold were chair massages, health screenings, fantastic raffle prizes, food and games.

Interactive booths engaged attendees who had an opportunity to visit with Kelsey-Seybold providers.

Four raffle prize winners walked away with two $100 H-E-B gift cards, an iPad mini and a cruiser bike.