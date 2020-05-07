Expert tells US Congress virus fight could last years

Washington (AFP) – A top health expert warned US lawmakers Wednesday to brace for a “long and difficult” war against the coronavirus, as Congress held its first hearings about the fight against the pandemic.

Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the Obama administration, said the government must prepare better to enable it to defeat the virus that has ravaged much of the world.

“Until we have an effective vaccine, unless something unexpected happens, our viral enemy will be with us for many months or years,” Frieden told a House health panel, in the first congressional hearing addressing the federal pandemic response.

“As bad as this has been so far, we’re just at the beginning,” added Frieden, who spearheaded the US response to the 2014 Ebola crisis.

The United States has a world-leading 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus infections and 72,000 deaths.

Fatalities were on track to top 100,000 by the end of May if the response is not substantially boosted, warned Frieden, who like lawmakers often wore a mask when he wasn’t speaking.

“The bottom line is that our war against COVID-19 will be long and difficult,” he said.

Like many communities, Congress has slowly begun resuming its work, with new measures in place to accommodate social distancing guidelines.

Two Senate panels convened coronavirus hearings Wednesday, including one addressing the devastating economic impact on the aviation industry.

US airline passenger numbers have plunged 95 percent during the crisis, putting the entire industry at risk, aviation executives told the panel.

Congress earmarked tens of billions of dollars for US airlines, manufacturers and airports to help keep workers employed.

But American Association of Airport Executives director Todd Hauptli told the panel that “we believe billions of dollars in additional funding will be necessary.”

– ‘Box it in’ –

Trump administration officials have yet to publicly testify before Congress about the government’s pandemic response.