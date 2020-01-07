Ex-Trump aide Bolton ready to testify in impeachment trial

Washington (AFP) – Former White House national security advisor John Bolton, in a surprise announcement, said Monday that he is willing to testify if subpoenaed in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Democrats believe Bolton has direct knowledge supporting charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress by the president.

But Bolton, a veteran Washington insider who was fired by Trump in September, has not publicly disclosed whether his testimony would be damaging or helpful to the president.

Republican Senate chief Mitch McConnell said Monday that a decision to call witnesses in the trial, expected to begin this month, should be made only after it has begun.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, has declined to send the articles of impeachment passed by the House to the Senate until the ground rules have been established for the trial.

“Based on careful consideration and study,” Bolton said in a statement, “I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.”

The House of Representatives has accused Trump of using military aid and other incentives as leverage to get Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden, his potential November presidential opponent.

During the impeachment hearings in the House, National Security Council aides to Bolton said he had told them to talk to White House lawyers following Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate Biden.

Bolton is one of four Trump administration officials that Democrats want to provide testimony in the Senate trial.

The White House claimed executive privilege to prevent the four — Bolton, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Trump assistant Robert Blair, and budget official Michael Duffey — from testifying before the House.

If forced to testify in the Senate trial, Republicans fear they could provide deeply damaging evidence against Trump, raising the risk that he will be convicted and removed from office.