Evacuations as wildfire breaks out in Los Angeles

Los Angeles (AFP) – More than 1,000 firefighters battled a wind-driven blaze Monday that broke near the renowned Getty Center in Los Angeles, prompting widespread evacuations as the flames destroyed several homes and forced the shutdown of schools and road closures.

The so-called Getty Fire ignited overnight near a major freeway and quickly spread south and west toward neighborhoods, scorching some 600 acres (240 hectares) and sending people fleeing in the dark.

Authorities said some 10,000 structures were under mandatory evacuation orders with some 1,100 firefighters battling to contain the flames.

Among those forced to flee was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James who tweeted that he and his family had evacuated his home in the upscale neighborhood of Brentwood during the night.

“Man these LA fires aren’t no joke,” he said. “Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!”

He later tweeted that he had found a place to accommodate the family.

Another A-lister, Arnold Schwarzenegger, also tweeted on Monday that he and his family had to flee.

“We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning,” he said. “If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out.”

Monday night’s red carpet premiere in Los Angeles of “Terminator: Dark Fate,” starring Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, was canceled because of the fire.

“We will be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires,” Paramount said in a statement.

The Getty Fire broke out as California has been dealing with a number of wildfires that have ignited throughout the state in the last week, forcing massive evacuations and power cuts.

– ‘We are devastated’ –

California’s governor declared a statewide emergency on Sunday as a wind-driven fire in the Sonoma wine region, north of San Francisco, spread out of control, forcing tens of thousands to flee.

The Kincade Fire, which erupted last Wednesday and is the largest so far this year, had spread to more than 66,000 acres — or more than 100 square miles (260 square kilometers) — by Monday morning and was only five percent contained.

Firefighters have also been battling about a dozen additional fires that have broken out in the last week, fed by strong winds, low humidity and high temperatures.